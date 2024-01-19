Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
19.01.2024 11:34:40
Italy Construction Output Grows Further
(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output expanded for the fourth straight month in November, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Friday.
Construction production advanced a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-on-month in November, though slower than the 1.3 percent increase in the previous month.
The annual growth in construction output also moderated to 1.5 percent in November from 2.7 percent a month ago.
On an unadjusted basis, construction production rose 1.5 percent annually versus a 6.3 percent strong recovery in October.
During the first eleven months of 2023, total construction production contracted by 1.2 percent compared to the same period last year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach neuen Rekorden: US-Börsen schließen weit im Plus -- ATX geht minimal fester ins Wochenende -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich nicht halten -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel am Freitag im Handelsverlauf zurück. An der Wall Street dominierten am Freitag die Bullen. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag uneinheitlich.