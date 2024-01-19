Italy Construction Output Grows Further

(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output expanded for the fourth straight month in November, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Friday.

Construction production advanced a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-on-month in November, though slower than the 1.3 percent increase in the previous month.

The annual growth in construction output also moderated to 1.5 percent in November from 2.7 percent a month ago.

On an unadjusted basis, construction production rose 1.5 percent annually versus a 6.3 percent strong recovery in October.

During the first eleven months of 2023, total construction production contracted by 1.2 percent compared to the same period last year.