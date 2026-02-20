|
20.02.2026 11:41:58
Italy Construction Output Rebounds 0.5%
(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output expanded in December after falling in the previous month, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Friday.
Construction production advanced 0.5 percent month-on-month in December, reversing a 1.7 percent decrease in the previous month.
The annual growth in construction output quickened to 5.4 percent in December from 2.5 percent a month ago.
On an unadjusted basis, construction production increased at a faster rate of 5.3 percent a year versus a 2.5 percent rise in November.
During the whole year 2025, the overall construction output expanded an adjusted 4.8 percent compared with 2024.
