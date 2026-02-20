Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1430
 EUR
-0,0011
-0,09 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
20.02.2026 11:41:58

Italy Construction Output Rebounds 0.5%

(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output expanded in December after falling in the previous month, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Friday.

Construction production advanced 0.5 percent month-on-month in December, reversing a 1.7 percent decrease in the previous month.

The annual growth in construction output quickened to 5.4 percent in December from 2.5 percent a month ago.

On an unadjusted basis, construction production increased at a faster rate of 5.3 percent a year versus a 2.5 percent rise in November.

During the whole year 2025, the overall construction output expanded an adjusted 4.8 percent compared with 2024.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:48 KW 8: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03:11 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.02.26 KW 8: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20.02.26 Depot-Check: Wo Warren Buffett im vierten Quartal investiert ist
15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet die Woche in Grün -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus --Wall Street schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich unterdessen etwas höher. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende in Grün. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss mit schwacher Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen