|
20.11.2025 13:49:52
Italy Construction Output Rebounds 0.9%
(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output increased in September after contracting in the previous month, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Thursday.
Construction production rose 0.9 percent monthly in September, reversing a 2.0 percent decrease in August, which was the steepest decline in eight months.
Meanwhile, the yearly growth in construction output accelerated to 4.4 percent in September from 3.5 percent a month ago.
On an unadjusted basis, the annual construction production logged the fastest growth in fourteen months after a 0.1 percent renewed fall in August.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag stiegen sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt an. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit kräftigen Zuschlägen. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.