Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1337
 EUR
0,0019
0,17 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
20.11.2025 13:49:52

Italy Construction Output Rebounds 0.9%

(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output increased in September after contracting in the previous month, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Thursday.

Construction production rose 0.9 percent monthly in September, reversing a 2.0 percent decrease in August, which was the steepest decline in eight months.

Meanwhile, the yearly growth in construction output accelerated to 4.4 percent in September from 3.5 percent a month ago.

On an unadjusted basis, the annual construction production logged the fastest growth in fourteen months after a 0.1 percent renewed fall in August.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:44 Die Top-US-Titel der UBS: Ein Blick auf das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
18:12 NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Auf diese Aktien setzte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2025
19.11.25 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag stiegen sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt an. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit kräftigen Zuschlägen. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen