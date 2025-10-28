Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1367
 EUR
-0,0003
-0,03 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
28.10.2025 11:16:49

Italy Consumer Confidence, Business Morale Improves In October

(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer confidence rose further in October to the highest level in eight months, and composite business confidence also strengthened on the back of an overall improvement in the assessments of industrial and retail entrepreneurs, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

Consumer sentiment improved to 97.6 in October from 96.8 in the previous month. However, any reading below indicates a pessimistic outlook.

Among components, the economic climate index climbed to 99.3 in October from 98.8 in September, and the future climate index increased from 92.6 to 94.1. The index measuring the personal climate also rose to 97.0 from 96.0, and the current climate index advanced to 100.2 from 99.9.

The data also showed that the composite confidence index improved to an 8-month high of 94.3 in October from 93.7 in September. The manufacturing confidence index strengthened from 87.4 to 88.3.

The confidence indicator for the retail sector advanced notably to 105.0 from 101.8, while a decrease was seen in market services, with the corresponding index falling to 95.0 from 95.6.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
25.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.10.25 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.10.25 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: Asiens Börsen vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich -- Rekord in Japan
Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen