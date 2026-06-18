Italy Current Account Surplus Grows In April

(RTTNews) - Italy's current account surplus increased in April from the previous year, the Bank of Italy reported Thursday.

The current account surplus rose to EUR 2.3 billion in April from EUR 1.1 billion in the corresponding month last year.

The goods trade surplus climbed to EUR 5.0 billion from EUR 3.3 billion. At the same time, the shortfall in services trade widened to EUR 541 million from EUR 186 million.

The primary income balance showed a deficit of EUR 13 billion, up from EUR 0.9 billion. The secondary income shortfall was EUR 0.94 billion versus EUR 1.1 billion last year.

Data showed that the capital account balance remained balanced compared with a deficit of EUR 10 million a year earlier. The surplus in the financial account grew notably from EUR 0.4 billion to EUR 11.2 billion.

In the twelve months ending in April 2026, the current account recorded a surplus of EUR 32.9 billion, equivalent to 1.4 percent of GDP, compared to 18.0 billion in the same period of the previous year.