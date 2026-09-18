Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1664
 EUR
0,0023
0,20 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
18.09.2026 11:21:15

Italy Current Account Surplus Shrinks In July

(RTTNews) - Italy's current account surplus decreased in July from the previous year, the Bank of Italy reported Friday.

The current account surplus dropped to EUR 7.38 billion from EUR 7.85 billion in the corresponding month last year.

The goods trade surplus increased to EUR 8.2 billion from EUR 7.8 billion. Meanwhile, the surplus in services trade shrank to EUR 1.1 billion from EUR 1.3 billion.

The primary income balance turned to a deficit of EUR 116 million from a EUR 412 billion surplus a year ago. The shortfall in the secondary income widened to EUR 1.79 billion from EUR 1.7 billion.

The capital account balance showed a surplus of EUR 192 million compared to a deficit of EUR 334 million last year. There was a surplus of EUR 8.5 billion in the financial account, decreased notably from EUR 17.9 billion in August 2025.

In the twelve months ending in July 2026, the current account recorded a surplus of EUR 29.9 billion, equivalent to 1.3 percent of GDP, up from EUR 22.2 billion in the same period of the previous year

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:13 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Großer Verfallstag: ATX und DAX gehen mit deutlichen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Freitag deutlich nach. Vor dem Wochenende behaupteten sich die Märkte in Fernost erneut.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen