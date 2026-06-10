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10.06.2026 11:22:39
Italy Industrial Production Rises For Third Month
(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial production increased for the third straight month in April, the statistical office ISTAT said Wednesday.
Industrial output registered a monthly increase of 0.5 percent in April, slightly slower than the 0.6 percent rise in March. However, this was the third consecutive rise in production.
There was a monthly growth of 1.0 percent in capital goods output and a 0.8 percent increase in intermediate goods production. Meanwhile, output of consumer goods and energy dropped 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.
On a yearly basis, growth in calendar-adjusted industrial output slowed slightly to 1.3 percent from 1.4 percent in March. Production has been rising since February.
Unadjusted industrial output growth advanced to 5.0 percent in April from 4.0 percent in the prior month.
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