Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1430
 EUR
-0,0011
-0,09 %
EUR - GBP
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
Tools
Währungsrechner
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
23.02.2026 11:58:13

Italy Inflation Eases As Estimated

(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer price inflation eased to the lowest since late 2024 in January, final data from the statistical office ISTAT showed Monday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 1.0 percent in January from 1.2 percent in December. The statistical office confirmed the preliminary estimate published on February 4. This was the lowest level recorded since October 2024.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, also softened to 1.0 percent in January, as estimated, from 1.2 percent in the previous month.

Goods prices registered an annual fall of 0.2 percent, while services prices increased 2.5 percent. The gap between the services and goods sectors was equal to +2.7 percentage points.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent, in line with estimate. Meanwhile harmonized prices dropped 1.0 percent, due to the start of the winter sales of clothing and footwear. The HICP rate also matched estimate.

03:53 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.02.26 KW 8: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Zoll-Chaos: ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- Hang Seng geht stark aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Montag leicht ins Plus vordringen, während der deutsche Leitindex schwächer tendiert. Die Börse in Hongkong präsentierte sich am Montag sehr stark.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

