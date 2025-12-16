Italy Inflation Eases To 1.1%, Lowest In 13 Months

(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer price inflation moderated in November to the lowest level in just over a year, revised from a stable rate estimated initially, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 1.1 percent in November from 1.2 percent in October. Moreover, this was the slowest rate since October 2024, when prices rose 0.9 percent.

Prices for regulated energy products fell 3.2 percent from last year, and those for communications services slid by 0.8 percent. Inflation based on transport-related services slowed to 0.9 percent from 2.0 percent, and the annual price growth in unprocessed food softened to 1.1 percent from 1.9 percent.

Excluding energy and fresh food, core inflation eased to 1.7 percent from 1.9 percent. In the flash estimate, the core inflation rate was 1.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent in November, as estimated.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, eased to 1.1 percent in October from 1.3 percent in the previous month. Monthly, the HICP decreased 0.2 percent, confirming the preliminary estimate.