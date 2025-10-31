Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1342
 EUR
-0,0029
-0,25 %
31.10.2025 11:39:40

Italy Inflation Eases To 1-year Low

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Italy softened in October to the lowest level in a year, provisional data from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 1.2 percent in October from 1.6 percent in September. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to remain stable at 1.6 percent.

The slowdown in inflation was largely due to a 0.8 percent fall in prices of regulated energy products, which grew 13.9 percent in September.  

The annual price growth in unprocessed food products softened to 1.9 percent from 4.8 percent, and inflation based on transport-related services slowed to 2.0 percent from 2.4 percent.

Excluding energy and fresh food, core inflation held steady at 2.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent in October versus an expected fall of 0.1 percent.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, eased to 1.3 percent in October from 1.8 percent in the previous month. Monthly, the HICP decreased 0.2 percent.

13:46 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13:15 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13:07 KW 44: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12:16 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44
11:22 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

US-Börsen letztlich in der Gewinnzone -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen vor dem Wochenende letztlich uneinheitlich -- Rekord in Japan
Während sich das heimische Börsenbarometer vor Wochenschluss fester präsentierte, ging es für den deutschen Aktienmarkt abwärts. Die US-Börsen haben sich fester ins Wochenende verabschiedet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.
