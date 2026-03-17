Italy Inflation Rises Less Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Italy increased less than initially estimated in February to the highest level in five months, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

Consumer price inflation accelerated to 1.5 percent in February from January's 1.0 percent. In the flash estimate, the increase was 1.6 percent. Nonetheless, this was the slowest inflation rate since September 2025, when prices had risen 1.6 percent.

The acceleration in inflation was primarily driven by the trend in prices for transport-related services, where prices grew 2.9 percent versus only a 0.7 percent increase in January.

The annual price growth in unprocessed food items accelerated to 3.7 percent from 2.5 percent, while those in processed food eased to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent. On the other hand, the decline in energy products deepened to 11.6 percent from 9.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent, revised down from 0.8 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose at a faster pace of 1.5 percent annually in February, following a 1.0 percent increase a month ago. The flash estimate was 1.6 percent. Monthly, the HICP increased 0.5 percent.