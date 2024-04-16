Italy Inflation Rises Less Than Estimated To 1.2%

(RTTNews) - Italy's inflation accelerated slightly less than initially estimated in March, the latest data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 1.2 percent in March after rising 0.8 percent in February. That was slightly weaker than the 1.3 percent increase seen in the flash data published on March 29.

Month-on-month, consumer prices remained flat in March, revised from a 0.1 percent rise estimated initially.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and unprocessed food, held steady at 2.3 percent. In the earlier estimate, it was 2.4 percent.

Data showed that regulated energy product prices declined at a slower pace of 13.8 percent, and those of non-regulated energy products decreased by 10.3 percent.

Inflation, based on the harmonised index of consumer prices, came in at 1.2 percent on the year in March, faster than February's 0.8 percent rise. The latest increase was revised down slightly from 1.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, the HICP moved up 1.2 percent after remaining flat a month ago, as estimated.