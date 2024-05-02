Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
02.05.2024 12:19:11
Italy Producer Prices Continue To Fall
(RTTNews) - Italy's producer prices continued to decline sharply in March, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.
Producer prices posted an annual decrease of 9.6 percent after a 10.8 percent drop in February. Producer prices have been falling since April 2023.
The annual decline in March was largely driven by a 28.1 percent plunge in energy costs. Prices for intermediate goods were 5.6 percent lower.
Prices in the domestic market were down 12.7 percent, and those in the foreign market decreased by 1.2 percent.
On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.2 percent after a 1.0 percent decline in the previous month. This was the fifth successive monthly fall.
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte vor dem Wochenende Zurückhaltung. Beim deutschen Leitindex waren am Freitag höhere Kurse zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verbuchen vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. An der Börse in Hongkong ging es zum Wochenschluss aufwärts.