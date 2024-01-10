Italy Retail Sales Growth Stable At 0.4%

(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales registered a steady growth in November, the statistical office ISTAT reported Wednesday.

The value of retail sales grew 0.4 percent on a monthly basis, the same pace of growth as seen in October.

The monthly growth in food sales slowed to 0.2 percent from 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, non-food sales value climbed 0.6 percent, faster than the 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.

Year-on-year, retail sales value growth more than doubled to 1.5 percent from 0.5 percent in October.

Further, data showed that retail sales volume gained 0.2 percent on month but declined 2.0 percent annually.