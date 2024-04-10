Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Italy Retail Sales Rise Slightly
(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales increased for the first time in three months in February, though marginally and at a slower-than-expected pace, the statistical office ISTAT reported on Wednesday.
The value of retail sales rose 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in February after remaining flat in the previous month. Sales were expected to increase by 0.2 percent.
Sales of food items increased by 0.1 percent over the month, and those of non-food items advanced by 0.2 percent.
Year-on-year, retail sales value growth improved to 2.4 percent from 1.0 percent in January.
Further, data showed that retail sales volume rose 0.1 percent monthly and by 0.3 percent annually in February.
