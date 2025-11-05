|
05.11.2025 11:09:35
Italy Retail Sales Unexpectedly Fall 0.5%
(RTTNews) - Italy's retail sales decreased unexpectedly for the second straight month in September, the statistical office ISTAT reported Wednesday.
The sales value dropped 0.5 percent on a monthly basis in September versus a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month. Meanwhile, economists had expected sales to rise by 0.1 percent.
The retail sale value of food products and non-food items dropped by 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, compared to last month.
On an annual basis, retail sales growth moderated to 0.5 percent in September from 0.6 percent in August.
Except for small businesses, sales in value terms expanded in September across all distribution channels compared to last year, with the increase being most significant in e-commerce, the agency said.
During the third quarter, retail sales advanced slightly by 0.1 percent compared to the second quarter.
