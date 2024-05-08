Italy Retail Sales Unexpectedly Remain Flat

(RTTNews) - Retail sales in Italy remained unchanged in March after rising slightly in the previous month, the statistical office ISTAT reported on Wednesday.

The value of retail sales showed a stagnant change over the month, after a 0.1 percent recovery in February. Meanwhile, sales were expected to increase by 0.2 percent.

Sales of food items increased by 0.2 percent over the month, and those of non-food items dropped by 0.3 percent.

Year-on-year, retail sales value growth eased to 2.0 percent in March from 2.4 percent in February.

Further, data showed that retail sales volume dropped 0.1 percent monthly while growing by 0.3 percent annually in March.