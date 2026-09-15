Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1681
 EUR
-0,0007
-0,06 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
15.09.2026 10:51:03

Italy Trade Surplus Grows In July

(RTTNews) - Italy's foreign trade surplus increased in July from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, the statistical office ISTAT reported Tuesday.

The trade surplus rose to EUR 8.2 billion in July from EUR 7.8 billion in the corresponding month last year. The expected surplus was EUR 4.8 billion.

Exports climbed 4.7 percent annually in July, and imports were 4.6 percent higher. Exports to non-EU markers grew 6.6 percent, and those to EU member states increased by 2.7 percent.

The country exported 27.3 percent more coke and refined petroleum products, and a 13.8 percent rise was seen in the outflows of basic metals and fabricated metal products, excluding machinery and equipment

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 4.7 billion in July from EUR 3.9 billion in June as exports increased 0.3 percent monthly amid a 1.2 percent decline in imports.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise und KI-Bedenken belasten: ATX tiefrot-- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt stecken Verluste ein. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Dienstag rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen