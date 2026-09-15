Italy Trade Surplus Grows In July

(RTTNews) - Italy's foreign trade surplus increased in July from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, the statistical office ISTAT reported Tuesday.

The trade surplus rose to EUR 8.2 billion in July from EUR 7.8 billion in the corresponding month last year. The expected surplus was EUR 4.8 billion.

Exports climbed 4.7 percent annually in July, and imports were 4.6 percent higher. Exports to non-EU markers grew 6.6 percent, and those to EU member states increased by 2.7 percent.

The country exported 27.3 percent more coke and refined petroleum products, and a 13.8 percent rise was seen in the outflows of basic metals and fabricated metal products, excluding machinery and equipment

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 4.7 billion in July from EUR 3.9 billion in June as exports increased 0.3 percent monthly amid a 1.2 percent decline in imports.