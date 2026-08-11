Italy Trade Surplus Shrinks In June

(RTTNews) - Italy's foreign trade surplus decreased in June from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, the statistical office ISTAT reported Tuesday.

The trade surplus declined to EUR 4.23 billion in June from EUR 5.38 billion in the corresponding month last year. The expected surplus was EUR 4.74 billion.

Exports climbed 9.8 percent annually in June, while imports logged a double-digit growth of 13.2 percent.

Shipbuilding sales contributed significantly to the overall positive export trend in June, ISTAT said.

Imports from non-EU countries grew 18.7 percent, and those from EU markets advanced 9.1 percent. The country exported 15.1 percent more to EU markets.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 3.67 billion in June from EUR 3.41 billion in May. Both exports and imports increased by 1.6 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, compared to the prior month.

During the first half of 2026, the total trade surplus was EUR 24.5 billion versus EUR 22.8 billion in the same period of 2025.