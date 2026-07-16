Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1755
 EUR
-0,0026
-0,22 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
16.07.2026 11:25:50

Italy Trade Surplus Shrinks In May

(RTTNews) - Italy's foreign trade surplus decreased in May from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, the statistical office ISTAT reported Thursday.

The trade surplus shrank to EUR 4.8 billion in May from EUR 6.1 billion in the corresponding month last year. The expected surplus was EUR 4.5 billion.

Exports climbed 4.1 percent annually in May, and imports were 7.3 percent higher.

The overall export growth was driven primarily by increased metal sales, while import growth was driven by more purchases of crude oil and metals, the agency said.

Exports to non-EU countries grew 1.7 percent, and those to EU markets advanced 6.8 percent. The country imported 15.5 percent more from non-EU markets.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus also decreased to EUR 3.4 billion in May from EUR 4.1 billion in April. Both exports and imports increased by 0.2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, compared to the prior month.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
12.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 28
11.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
11.07.26 KW 28: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.07.26 KW 28: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefrot -- DAX leichter -- US-Börsen schwach erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren im Freitagshandel abwärts. Die Wall Street dürfte im Minus starten. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen