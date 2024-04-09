Japan Consumer Confidence At 58-Month High

(RTTNews) - Japan's consumer sentiment improved further in March to the highest level in nearly five years, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 39.5 in March from 39.0 in February. The expected score was 39.7.

Further, this was the highest score since May 2019, when it was 39.7.

The latest survey was conducted on March 15 among 8,400 households.

All sub-indices registered increases in February, except overall livelihood, the survey said.

The indicator measuring overall livelihood remained stable at 37.5, while that for employment rose by 0.7 points to 45.0.

The index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods also strengthened to 34.0 from 33.2, and the index for income growth rose by 0.7 points to 41.5.