08.01.2026 07:29:49

Japan Consumer Confidence Falls Unexpectedly In December

(RTTNews) - Japan's consumer sentiment decreased slightly in December from a 19-month high in the previous month, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index weakened to 37.2 in December from 37.5 in November. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the index to rise to 37.8.

The latest survey was conducted on December 15 among 8,400 households.

The index for willingness to buy durable goods declined by 0.7 points to 30.2, and the sub-index for overall livelihood worsened to 35.9 from 36.2.

Meanwhile, the employment index dropped to 41.5 from 41.7, while the index reflecting income growth improved to 41.3 from 41.0.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: Dow etwas stärker -- ATX leichter -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag letztlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendiert, kann der deutsche Leitindex etwas zulegen. Der Dow verzeichnet weitere Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

