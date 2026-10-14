Japan Core Machinery Orders Rise 5.2% In August

(RTTNews) - The value of core machinery orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 5.2 percent on month in August, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 1,069.8 billion yen.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 2.2 percent following the 3.7 percent decline in July.

On a yearly basis, orders jumped 18.6 percent - again surpassing expectations for 15.7 percent and up from 11.2 percent in the previous month.

For the third quarter of 2026, orders are forecast to add 4.9 percent on quarter and 19.9 percent on year.

The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan sank 3.7 percent on month but surged 26.1 percent on year in August.