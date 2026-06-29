Japan Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Japan is scheduled to release a batch of economic data on Tuesday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are May figures for unemployment, industrial production, construction orders and housing starts.

The jobless rate (2.5 percent) and jobs-to-applicant ratio (1.18) are both expected to be unchanged. Industrial production is tipped to rise 0.3 percent on month, easing from 0.5 percent in April. Housing starts are seen higher by an annual 32.1 percent, up from 11.4 percent in the previous month. Construction orders tumbled an annual 32.3 percent in April.

South Korea will provide May figures for industrial production and retail sales; in April, production was down 0.7 percent on month and up 1.5 percent on year, while sales slumped 3.6 percent on month.

China will see June results for the manufacturing, non-manufacturing and composite indexes from the National Bureau of Statistics; in May, their scores were 50.0, 50.1 and 50.5, respectively.

Australia will provide May numbers for private sector credit, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.6 percent on month - easing from 0.7 percent in April.

New Zealand will see June results for the business confidence index from ANZ and the own activity index from NBNZ; in May, ANZ had a score of 10.0, while NBNZ was up 25.6 percent.

Thailand is scheduled to release May data for imports, exports, trade balance, current account and industrial production. In April, imports were up 43.9 percent on year and exports climbed an annual 23.3 percent for a trade deficit of $6.80 billion. The current account deficit was $7.60 billion, while industrial production slipped 0.36 percent on year.