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08.10.2026 09:55:49

Japan Eco Watchers Current Index Strengthens

(RTTNews) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy improved in September, a monthly survey published by the Cabinet Office revealed Thursday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers Survey advanced to 47.0 in September from 46.4 in August. This was the highest reading since February, when it stood at 48.9.

The score was also better than forecast of 46.7. However, any reading below 50 indicates pessimism.

Meanwhile, the outlook indicator dropped to 47.4 in September from 48.3 in the previous month.

The cabinet office said the recovery trend in the economy is expected to continue despite uncertainty posed by the war in the Middle East and concerns about the impact of natural disasters.

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