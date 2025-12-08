Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

207,0492
 JPY
0,1448
0,07 %
JPY - GBP
08.12.2025 07:29:46

Japan Eco Watchers Index Falls In November

(RTTNews) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy weakened unexpectedly in November, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey dropped to 48.7 in November from an 11-month high of 49.1 in October. The expected score was 49.5.

Any score below 50 indicates pessimism.

Household-related activities decreased by 0.4 points to 48.5, and the corporate activity-related measures dropped by 1.2 points to 49.5 amid a strong contraction in the manufacturing sector.

The outlook index that signals future activity declined to 50.3 from 53.1 in the previous month, as both household and corporate activity-related conditions weakened.

07:52 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
07:45 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 49
06.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

US-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX eröffnet etwas leichter -- Ruhiger Start für DAX -- Asiens Börsen am Montag uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt startet mit Abgaben in die neue Woche, während der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendiert. Zum Wochenbeginn weisen die wichtigsten asiatischen Aktienmärkte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
