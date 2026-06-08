Japan Eco-watchers Index Rises In May

(RTTNews) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy improved more-than-expected in May to the highest level in three months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey rose to 43.6 in May from 40.8 in April. Economists had forecast the index to increase to 41.9. However, any reading below 50 indicates pessimism.

Household activity-related measures climbed 3.3 points to 43.8 in May, and corporate-related activities also strengthened from 41.5 to 43.7.

Data showed that the economic outlook remained less pessimistic in April, with the index rising to 40.7 from 39.4 in the previous month.