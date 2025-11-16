|
16.11.2025 23:30:51
Japan GDP Data Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release preliminary Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the three months prior, GDP was up 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year.
Singapore will provide October figures for non-oil domestic exports; in September, NODX were up 13.0 percent on month and 6.9 percent on year for a trade surplus of SGD5.948 billion.
Thailand will see Q3 numbers for gross domestic product; in the previous quarter, GDP was up 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.8 percent on year.
