Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
23.01.2025 01:12:29
Japan Has Y130.936 Billion Trade Surplus
(RTTNews) - Japan posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of 130.936 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.
That beat expectations for a deficit of 55.0 billion yen following the 110.3 billion yen shortfall in November.
Exports climbed 2.8 percent on year to 9.910 trillion yen - exceeding expectations for an increase of 2.3 percent after rising 3.8 percent in the previous month.
Imports gained an annual 1.8 percent to 9.779 trillion yen versus forecasts for an increase of 2.6 percent following the 3.8 percent decline a month earlier.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTrump-Effekt hält an: ATX schlussendlich leichter -- DAX setzt Rekordfahrt fort und schließt stärker -- Wall Street beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab zur Wochenmitte ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte mit Gewinnen und knackt eine neue Bestmarke. Der Dow knüpfte am Mittwoch an seinen guten Lauf der vergangenen Handelstage an. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Mittwoch überwiegend in Rot.