Japan Has Y4.061 Trillion Current Account Surplus

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 4.061 trillion yen in February, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday, up 48.4 percent on year.

That beat forecasts for a surplus of 3.80 trillion yen following the 258 billion yen deficit in January.

Imports were down 1.9 percent on year to 8.292 trillion yen and exports rose an annual 10.4 percent to 9.005 trillion yen for a trade surplus of 712.9 billion yen.

The capital account saw a shortfall of 42.2 billion yen, while the financial account posted a surplus of 2.307 trillion yen.

