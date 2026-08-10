Japan Has Y92.3 Billion Current Account Shortfall

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a current account deficit of 92.3 billion yen in June, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

That missed expectations for a surplus of 1.512 trillion yen following the 3.968 trillion yen surplus in May.

Exports were up 16.3 percent on year to 10.480 trillion yen, while imports jumped an annual 24.3 percent to 10.615 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 135.2 billion yen.

The capital account saw a deficit of 463 billion yen, while the financial account had a surplus of 1.521 trillion yen.