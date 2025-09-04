05.09.2025 00:02:28

Japan Household Spending Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release July figures for household spending, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Spending is expected to rise 1.3 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year after sinking 5.2 percent on month and climbing 1.3 percent on year in June.

Japan also will see July results for its leading and coincident indexes; in June, they were up 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent on month, respectively.

Singapore will provide July numbers for retail sales; in June, sales were down 1.2 percent on month and up 2.3 percent on year.

Taiwan will release August data for consumer prices; in July, overall inflation was up 0.24 percent on month and 1.54 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Malaysia and Indonesia are closed on Friday in honor of the birth of the prophet Muhammad; they'll re-open on Monday.

