10.01.2025 02:12:01
Japan Household Spending Slips 0.4% On Year In November
(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 0.4 percent on year in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 295,518 yen.
That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.6 percent following the 1.3 percent contraction in October.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, household spending rose 0.4 percent - also beating expectations for a drop of 0.9 percent following the 2.9 percent increase in the previous month.
The average of monthly income per household stood at 514,409 yen, up 0.7 percent from the previous year.
