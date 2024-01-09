Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
09.01.2024
Japan Household Spending Slumps 2.9% On Year In November
(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 2.9 percent on year in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 286,922 yen.
That missed forecasts for a decline of 2.3 percent following the 2.5 percent drop in October.
On a monthly basis, household spending fell 1.0 percent - again shy of expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent after easing 0.1 percent in the previous month.
The average of monthly income per household stood at 494,181 yen, down 4.7 percent on year.
