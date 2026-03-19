|
19.03.2026 07:35:16
Japan Industrial Output Grows More Than Estimated
(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production expanded more than initially estimated at the start of the year, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.
Industrial production climbed 4.3 percent monthly in January, much faster than the 0.6 percent rise in December. In the flash estimate, the rate of increase was 2.2 percent.
Shipments grew 3.8 percent from the previous month, while inventories dropped 0.8 percent, and inventory ratio showed a notable fall of 4.6 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 0.7 percent versus a 0.9 percent rebound in December.
Data showed that capacity utilization increased 2.9 percent after rising 0.5 percent rise a month ago.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Wall Street mit negativem Handelsschluss -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex bewegten sich im Minus. Die US-Börsen tendierten abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost gingen am Donnerstag mit Verlusten in den Feierabend.