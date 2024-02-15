Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
15.02.2024 07:36:11
Japan Industrial Output Rebounds 1.4%, Less Than Estimated
(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production expanded less than initially estimated at the end of the year, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry showed on Thursday.
Industrial production climbed 1.4 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 0.9 percent decrease a month ago. In the initial estimate, the rebound was 1.8 percent.
Further, the latest rate of growth was the quickest since June 2023, when output had risen 2.4 percent.
Data showed that shipments grew 2.2 percent from the previous month, while inventories and inventory ratio declined 1.2 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.
Year-on-year, industrial production fell 1.0 percent in December, following a 1.4 percent drop a month ago. The decline seen in the flash estimate was 0.7 percent. The capacity utilisation remained unchanged for the second straight month in December.
