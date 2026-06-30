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30.06.2026 08:34:45

Japan Industrial Output Rises Less Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production expanded for the second straight month in May, though at a slower than expected rate, official data showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in May, the same as in the previous month, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said. The expected increase was 0.6 percent.

Shipments grew 0.6 percent monthly in May, and inventory ratio logged an increase of 1.8 percent. At the same time, inventories dropped 0.6 percent since April.

On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 1.7 percent in May, reversing a 2.0 percent growth in April. Moreover, this was the first fall in six months.

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