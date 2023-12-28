Japan Industrial Output Slips 0.9% In November

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on month in November, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.

That beat expectations for a decline of 1.6 percent following the 1.3 percent increase in October.

On a yearly basis, industrial production was down 1.4 percent after rising 1.1 percent in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI states its assessment of industrial production as that it fluctuates indecisively.

According to the METI's forecast, industrial production is expected to jump 6.0 percent on month in December but then sink 7.2 percent in January.