Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
29.02.2024 00:55:46
Japan Industrial Output Slumps 7.5% In January
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 7.5 percent on month in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.
That missed forecasts for a decline of 6.7 percent following the 1.4 percent increase in December.
On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 1.5 percent after shedding 0.7 percent in the previous month.
Upon the release of the data, the METI downgraded its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively but that it has weakened.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationszahlen im Blick: US-Börsen gehen fester aus dem Handel -- ATX fällt zum Handelsende deutlich zurück -- DAX letztendlich stärker -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex blieb weiter auf Rekordkurs. An der Wall Street ging es freundlich zu. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.