Japan Industrial Output Slumps 7.5% In January

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 7.5 percent on month in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.

That missed forecasts for a decline of 6.7 percent following the 1.4 percent increase in December.

On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 1.5 percent after shedding 0.7 percent in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI downgraded its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively but that it has weakened.