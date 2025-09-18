|
19.09.2025 01:47:16
Japan Inflation Slows To 2.7% On Year
(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 2.7 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That was in line with expectations and down from 3.1 percent in July.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, inflation was up 0.1 percent for the second straight month.
Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, also rose an annual 2.7 percent - again matching forecasts and slowing from 3.1 percent in the previous month.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, core CPI was up 0.2 percent for the second consecutive month.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Leitzinssenkung durch die Fed: ATX & DAX schließen deutlich fester -- US-Börsen legen letztlich zu -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Gewinnen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es ebenfalls deutlicher nach oben. Die Wall Street verbrachte den Donnerstagshandel auf positivem Terrain. In Asien ging es nach der Zinssenkung der Fed in unterschiedliche Richtungen.