Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
10.01.2024 07:39:26
Japan Labor Cash Earnings Rise 0.2%, Less Than Forecast
(RTTNews) - Total labor cash earnings continued to increase in November, though at a slower-than-expected rate, a report from the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare showed on Wednesday.
Total earnings rose 0.2 percent year-over-year in November, versus 1.5 percent growth in October. Meanwhile, economists had expected a stable increase of 1.5 percent.
Among industries, finance and insurance activities showed the highest rise in total cash earnings, by 5.8 percent. This was followed by a 5.2 percent gain in information and communications.
Contractual gross earnings grew at a steady pace of 1.2 percent, while special cash earnings fell sharply by 13.2 percent.
Data showed that real cash earnings dropped 3.0 percent from last year, following a 2.3 percent increase in October.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationsdaten im Blick: ATX schwächer -- DAX im Minus -- Wall Street leichter -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Minus. Die Wall Street bewegt sich in der Verlustzone. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen derweil an.