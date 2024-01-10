Japan Labor Cash Earnings Rise 0.2%, Less Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Total labor cash earnings continued to increase in November, though at a slower-than-expected rate, a report from the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare showed on Wednesday.

Total earnings rose 0.2 percent year-over-year in November, versus 1.5 percent growth in October. Meanwhile, economists had expected a stable increase of 1.5 percent.

Among industries, finance and insurance activities showed the highest rise in total cash earnings, by 5.8 percent. This was followed by a 5.2 percent gain in information and communications.

Contractual gross earnings grew at a steady pace of 1.2 percent, while special cash earnings fell sharply by 13.2 percent.

Data showed that real cash earnings dropped 3.0 percent from last year, following a 2.3 percent increase in October.