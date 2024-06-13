Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
Japan Large Manufacturers' Sentiment Improves In Q2
(RTTNews) - Sentiment among Japanese large manufacturers improved in the second quarter, though it still remained in negative territory, quarterly survey results from the Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
The business survey index of large manufacturers rose to -1.0 in the second quarter from -6.7 in the preceding period. The expected reading was -5.2.
Meanwhile, the BSI of non-manufacturing companies declined to 1.1 from 3.2. As a result, the BSI of overall industries strengthened to 0.4 from 0.0 in the first quarter.
Both manufacturers and non-manufacturers forecast business conditions to improve in the third quarter of 2024. The outlook index of manufacturers posted 9.2, and that of non-manufacturers came in at 5.4.
