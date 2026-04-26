Japan Leading Index Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday see February results for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The leading index is expected to add 0.3 percent on month, slowing from 1.7 percent in January. The coincident is tilled to fall 1.6 percent on month after gaining 3.4 percent in the previous month.

China will release March numbers for industrial profits; in February, profits were up 15.2 percent on year.

Singapore will provide March figures for industrial production; in February, production was down 7.2 percent on month and 0.1 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Australia and New Zealand are closed on Monday for ANZAC Day.