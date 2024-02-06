Japan Leading Index Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Jaan will on Wednesday see December results for its leading index, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In November, the index fell 1.3 percent on month to a score of 107.6.

The central bank in Thailand is scheduled to wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the central bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 2.50 percent.

Taiwan will release January figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In December, imports sank 6.50 percent on year and exports surged an annual 11.8 percent for a trade surplus of TWD11.10 billion.

South Korea will provide December data for its current account; in November, the current account surplus was $4.06 billion.

Malaysia will see December numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.9 percent on year following the 0.6 percent increase in November.

Finally, the markets in Taiwan remain closed on Wednesday for the Lunar New Year holiday.