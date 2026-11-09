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09.11.2026 07:16:24

Japan Leading Index Falls More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index declined more-than-expected in September to the lowest level in three months, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 116.4 in September from 118.0 in the previous month. Economists had expected the score to decrease to 116.7.

Meanwhile, the coincident index that measures the current economic situation improved to 119.5 from 118.8 in August.

Likewise, the lagging index rose to 116.0 in September from 112.4 in the previous month, data showed.

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