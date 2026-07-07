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07.07.2026 08:29:47

Japan Leading Index Highest Since July 2021

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index improved further in May to the highest level in nearly five years, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, climbed to 116.8 in May from 116.1 in April. Moreover, this was the highest reading since July 2021, when it was 116.9. The score was expected to increase to 116.9.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation also strengthened to an 84-month high of 118.5 in May from 118.1 a month ago.

Data showed that the lagging index came in at 111.5 in May, down from 111.9 in the prior month.

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