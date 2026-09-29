Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

208,2957
 JPY
-0,3806
-0,18 %
JPY - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
JPY/GBP
>
29.09.2026 08:30:20

Japan Leading Index Revised Lower In July

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index improved less than initially estimated in July to the strongest level in twelve-and-a-half years, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, climbed to 117.7 in July from 116.2 in the previous month. The flash reading was 117.9. Moreover, this was the highest score since January 2024, when it was 119.4.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation also strengthened to a 92-month high of 120.6 in July from 118.9 a month ago, as estimated.

The lagging index stood at 113.0 in July, up from 111.8 in the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.09.26 KW 39: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
25.09.26 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise und Anleihenrenditen im Fokus: ATX mit leichtem Minus -- DAX-Anleger unentschlossen -- Börsen in Asien mehrheitlich tiefer
Der ATX zeigt sich etwas tiefer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ist wenig Bewegung zu sehen. Anleger in Asien sind mehrheitlich in Verkauflaune.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen