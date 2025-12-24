Japan Leading Index Rises Less Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index improved less than initially estimated in October to the highest level in sixteen months, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 109.8 in October from 108.2 in September. The flash score was 110.0. Moreover, a similar score was last seen in June 2024.

The coincident index also improved to a four-month high of 115.9 in October from 114.9 a month ago. The latest reading was revised up from 115.4. The coincident index measures the current economic situation.

Meanwhile, the lagging indicator dropped marginally to 112.2 in October from 112.3 in the prior month.