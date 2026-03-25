Japan Leading Index Rises Less Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index increased less than initially estimated in January to the highest level in nearly three-and-a-half years, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 112.1 in January from 110.4 in December. In the flash report, the reading was 112.4.

Nonetheless, this figure was the highest score since August 2022, when it was 113.6.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation also climbed to 117.9 from 114.5. The latest score was revised up from 116.8.

The lagging indicator came in at 112.2 in January versus 112.1 in the prior month.