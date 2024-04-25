Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
25.04.2024 08:36:39
Japan Leading Index Unrevised At 18-Month High
(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index improved to the highest level in one-and-a-half years as initially estimated in February, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.
The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 111.8 in February from 109.5 in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published on April 5.
Further, this was the highest score since August 2022, when it was 112.9.
Meanwhile, the coincident index, measures the current economic situation, dropped to 111.6 from 112.3 a month ago. In the initial estimate, the score was 110.9.
The lagging index strengthened to 106.8 in February from 105.2 in the prior month. The latest score was revised down from 107.4.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDank starken Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: ATX stabilisiert sich -- DAX wieder deutlich über 18.000-er Marke -- Dow Jones fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben sind am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag keine deutlichen Aufschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzt am Freitag eine Stabilisierung ein. Die Wall Street notiert höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten die Käufer.